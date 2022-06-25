Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.
DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $228,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.