Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $228,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

