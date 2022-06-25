Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 11.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 61.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $303.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

