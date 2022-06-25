Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 154.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $361.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

