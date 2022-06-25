Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

