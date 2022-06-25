Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

