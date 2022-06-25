E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.90. 141,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 119,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$155.37 million and a PE ratio of -31.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.
E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)
