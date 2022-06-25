E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.90. 141,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 119,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$155.37 million and a PE ratio of -31.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

