Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.15. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.43 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

