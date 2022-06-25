Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.15. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 20,000 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.43 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43.
About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.