Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eastgate Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Eastgate Biotech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 40,000 shares.

About Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI)

Eastgate Biotech Corp. engages in the development of novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. It intends to accomplish by developing its proprietary self-emulsifying drug delivery systems, predominantly forming nanoemulsions. The company was founded on September 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

