eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,212 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

EBAY opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

