Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

