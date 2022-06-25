Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 251.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,995 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 979,786 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,953,000 after acquiring an additional 125,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $277,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

