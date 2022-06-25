Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lowered by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.20 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.