Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares rose 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 237,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 537,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 37.37, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.62 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.41.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

