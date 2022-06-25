Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

