Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

