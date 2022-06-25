Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.71

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.71 and traded as low as C$53.08. Enbridge shares last traded at C$53.85, with a volume of 3,931,134 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.81.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.71.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1705995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.80%.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.