Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $10.13 on Friday. Endesa has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.3539 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

