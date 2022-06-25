ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ENEOS in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61.

Get ENEOS alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of ENEOS stock opened at 7.57 on Friday. ENEOS has a 12 month low of 6.91 and a 12 month high of 8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 7.69.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported 1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 28.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 23.67 billion.

About ENEOS (Get Rating)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.