Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.47. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 420,282 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on EFOI. HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
