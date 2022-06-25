Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.47. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 420,282 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFOI. HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

