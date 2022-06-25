EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ENS opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

