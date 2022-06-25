Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enovix traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 58,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,379,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

