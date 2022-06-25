Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 715 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.