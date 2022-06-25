Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.27 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

