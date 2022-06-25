Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,794 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $298,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $111.48 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

