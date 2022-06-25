Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $387,115.00, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

