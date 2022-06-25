Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $61.63. Enviva shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 294 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas Meth purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $37,222,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

