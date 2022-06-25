Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $84.89

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.89 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 79.98 ($0.98). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 80.30 ($0.98), with a volume of 120,762 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.84. The stock has a market cap of £116.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Shaun M. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Epwin Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,391.47).

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

