Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Equinix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $689.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $680.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $721.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

