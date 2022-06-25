Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for STERIS’’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

