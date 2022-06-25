Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.20 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,179,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 74.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

