Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

