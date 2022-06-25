Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will earn $13.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.65. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.