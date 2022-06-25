Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Equity Residential by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after buying an additional 80,684 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,639,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

