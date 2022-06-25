Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

EQR opened at $71.82 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

