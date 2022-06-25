Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as low as $12.38. Escalade shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 1,194,487 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $174.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the first quarter worth $135,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

