Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 77,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $83.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

