Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.48 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

