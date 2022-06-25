Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,590.04.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

