Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. Exelon has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.