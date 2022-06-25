Exos Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,372 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRHC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

