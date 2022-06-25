Exos Asset Management LLC Has $56,000 Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after buying an additional 2,043,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 455,899 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

