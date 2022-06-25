Exos Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAAW)

Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAAW – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,714 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAAW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

