Exos Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD opened at $9.94 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

