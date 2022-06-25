Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPGY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPGY stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

