Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,722,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 801,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $10,040,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVFA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

