Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.