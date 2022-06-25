Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,187 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 243,250 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 83,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.18. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.05.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

