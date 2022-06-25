Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Exos Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

BTWN stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $736.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.20. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

