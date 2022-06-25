Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPUH opened at $9.81 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

