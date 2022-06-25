Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 351.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

